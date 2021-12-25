 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
Kate Middleton ‘chose not to reach out’ to Megan Markle after Lilibet’s birth: report

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Kate Middleton reportedly decided not to reach out to Meghan Markle after Lilibet’s birth because of ‘how difficult it is’.

Royal expert Neil Sean made this speculation on his own personal YouTube channel.

There he claimed, “The story goes that Catherine tried to reach out five times to Meghan to offer congratulations on a personal level following the birth of Lili Diana.”

"Now as we often say here on the show in fair and balanced terms, let me tell you the truth – that simply didn't happen and it wasn't through any spite or anything like that.”

He also went on to add, "What i've been told is Catherine really understood, having three children herself, what a fraught time it can be.”

"After all the Sussexes at this point are now parents to two little people, so she wouldn't really think to butt in and try and offer assistance and help. She would wait to be asked to be invited."

“What we do know is there was a present sent over and a card congratulating the couple. That is where the story ends they were being civil polite and courteous obviously their family remaining still.”

