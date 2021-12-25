 
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney introduce their newborn son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Popular American actress Olivia Munn and stand-up comedian John Mulaney shared the adorable first picture of their newborn baby son on their respective Instagram handles.

On Christmas eve, the proud parents introduced their baby, named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney to the world. The couple each shared adorable photos of the baby on Instagram on Friday night.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney, 39, wrote in the caption. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Sharing another cute snap of the baby, the Office Christmas Party actress wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.”

Munn and Mulaney first revealed they were expecting a baby when the comedian appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together,” he said.

The couple welcomed Malcom on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles. 

