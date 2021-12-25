Ex-husband has confessed to killing Pakistani-American woman, police sources claim

Photo: Representational image

Man "confesses" to killing his ex-wife, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, during police interrogation.

Wajiha Swati came to Pakistan from England on October 16 to resolve property issues with her ex-husband.

Police claim the suspect told them that he killed Swati on October 16 and buried her body in Hangu.



ISLAMABAD: In a major development in investigations into the kidnapping of Wajiha Swati, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, police sources on Saturday claimed that her ex-husband, Rizwan Habib, has confessed to killing her.



Habib "confessed to his crime" during police interrogation, the sources said.



The sources said that Swati came to Pakistan from England on October 16 to resolve property issues with her ex-husband.

The US woman was murdered the same day she arrived in Rawalpindi, they added.



A case relating to her abduction was registered at Morgah Police Station in Rawalpindi on the complaint of her son.

According to the sources, Habib said that he had killed Swati on October 16 and buried her body in Hangu.



On the directions of RPO Rawalpindi, a police team has been sent to Hangu to recover the body.

The police have also arrested the suspect’s father on charges of aiding and abetting the murder.



LHC orders authorities to recover kidnapped Pak-American woman



On December 23, the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench's Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi ordered the city police officer (CPO) to recover Swati soon otherwise the court will summon the Inspector General of Police. The court had ordered the police to present her in court after recovering her.

Rawalpindi police arrested Habib and produced him before the judicial magistrate Zaheer Safdar. The court handed over the accused to the police on a four-day physical remand.

