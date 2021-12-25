 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
IU spreads joy among children, donates 200 million won amid holidays

The Hotel Del Luna actor, IU spread joy among needy and sick children with a huge donation just before holidays.

The South Korean actor and singer has donated ‘100 million won (about $84,280) each to cancer patients and children from low-income families’, confirmed her agency EDAM Entertainment on December 24.

Out of 200 million won, ChildFund Korea will consume a part to provide scholarships for needy students while Seoul ASAN Hospital will also utilize a share of the amount to treat women and children with cancer.

The Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actor expressed, “This is a difficult time when everyone is feeling exhausted, but I wanted to share feelings of warmth and help with those who needed it.”

“I hope that everyone can spend a warm winter without a single neighbor being left out,” she added.

