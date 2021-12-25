 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’
Kim Kardashian has only group dates to ‘keep Kanye from being hurt’

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been deciding to go on group dates with Pete Davidson just in an effort to “keep Kanye from being hurt.”

This news has been brought forward by insiders close to Page Six and during their interview with the outlet, they claimed, "The group outings are to spare Kanye’s feelings."

"Kim doesn’t want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], the non-stop PDA photos."

The source also went on to add, "[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated."

More From Entertainment:

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day message
Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch

Queen's Christmas day speech: Monarch honours Prince Philip with precious snap and a special brooch
'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture

'Kurulus:Osman': Özge Törer aka Bala Hatun looks stunning in latest picture
Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Bella Hadid says she's obsessed with Kris Jenner

Kanye West finds no place in Kim Kardashian's family Christmas photos

Kanye West finds no place in Kim Kardashian's family Christmas photos
Olivia Rodrigo shares her ‘first’ Christmas song, ‘written by 5-year-old me’

Olivia Rodrigo shares her ‘first’ Christmas song, ‘written by 5-year-old me’
Kate's fans mock Meghan Markel after Duchess of Cambridge's surprise piano performance

Kate's fans mock Meghan Markel after Duchess of Cambridge's surprise piano performance
BTS’ RM reacts to Ashley Park’s cover of ‘Dynamite’ in ‘Emily In Paris’ season 2

BTS’ RM reacts to Ashley Park’s cover of ‘Dynamite’ in ‘Emily In Paris’ season 2
IU spreads joy among children, donates 200 million won amid holidays

IU spreads joy among children, donates 200 million won amid holidays

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner
BTS singer V tops iTunes charts with his ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS singer V tops iTunes charts with his ‘Christmas Tree’
HYBE artist updates fans on Suga’s health amid Covid-19 diagnosis

HYBE artist updates fans on Suga’s health amid Covid-19 diagnosis

Latest

view all