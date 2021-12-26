 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Kate Middleton extends olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Christmas carol concert

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Kate Middleton recently reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her Christmas carol performance at Westminster Abbey.

The event was attended by people from the community who have spent the last year in utter isolation in order to protect their immunocompromised family members.

The service also included a Sussex Carol performance which has been transcribed by Cecil Sharp and Ralph Vaughan William and crafted near Horsham Sussex.

Despite the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were slated for a return to the UK, they ended up spending the holidays out in California, for the third time.

The Duchess of Cambridge even penned a speech to mark the occasion and it pointed out how “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us all with countless and previously unimaginable challenges.”

"We have lost loved ones, seen our frontline workers placed under immeasurable pressure, and we have experienced heart-wrenching isolation from those we hold most dear. Alongside this, we have seen how communities have come together to support those most in need."

"And through our separation from others, we have been reminded just how powerful human connection is to us all. Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times.”

"The importance of simply being together. In our roles, William and I are so fortunate to meet and spend time with phenomenal people across the country who day-in-day-out support individuals and families.”

The Duchess concluded her statement by adding, "And over the past two years, we have been truly inspired by countless people who have brought their communities together through simple acts of long and kindness."

