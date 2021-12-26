BTS Jungkook sheds light on the ‘overwhelming pressure’

BTS Jungkook recently got candid about the added pressure he feels from the group’s growing international fame.

The singer had a candid heart-to-heart about it all with Vogue Korea’s latest issue.

There he was also quoted saying, “As I get older, I feel more pressure. I’m not particularly great, and I’m not that good and virtuous.”

“I’m a very ordinary person, and I’m often scolded by the other members for my immature behaviour. If the world sees us as having a positive influence, then I need to try to adjust and match my actions and thoughts to those values.”

However, he also admitted that he understands the impact BTS has on ARMYs and feels grateful for all the success he’s seen since his debut.

He was also quoted saying, “It seemed there was nothing special I could do. I’ve come to the conclusion that being good at my job, as I’ve been doing, is what I can do for ARMY.”