Sunday Dec 26 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘to join efforts’ to cheer up Queen for Christmas

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have reportedly been joining in on efforts to help Queen Elizabeth during Christmas celebrations.

Executive producer, Karene Barefield, spoke to Royally Us about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions with the Queen and was quoted saying, "It's been very quiet on that front.”

"I've tried to get some information about what they'll be doing but from what I understand, they're just staying overseas. Again, it's sad because the Queen still hasn't met her great-grandchild.”

"I can't imagine there won't be phone calls and Zoom calls, I'm sure they are going to speak to each other at some point. But yeah, definitely not seeing each other this year."

