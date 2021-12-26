 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

Newlywed Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first Christmas together after their wedding earlier this month.

The Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with a loved-up photo with Vicky and wished them a very happy Christmas.

In the stunning photo, Vicky Kaushal can be seen tightly hugging Katrina as they pose for the camera with a Christmas tree in the background.

She wrote “Merry Christmas”.

The adorable photo has received over 3.5 million hearts within no time.

The Raazi actor also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted the same photo with similar caption.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has crossed 60 million followers on Instagram days after she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch
Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy
Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Anushka Sharma shares cute Christmas wish with Virat Kohli and Santa

Katrina Kaif announces new film after wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif announces new film after wedding with Vicky Kaushal
Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt birthday note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt birthday note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed
Kareena Kapoor reunites with Taimur, Jeh as she tests negative for Covid-19

Kareena Kapoor reunites with Taimur, Jeh as she tests negative for Covid-19
Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021

Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s mom slams critics of her 8-min role in ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra’s mom slams critics of her 8-min role in ‘The Matrix’
Star-struck Adnan Siddiqui meets AR Rahman in Dubai

Star-struck Adnan Siddiqui meets AR Rahman in Dubai

Ranveer Singh's '83' hits cinemas

Ranveer Singh's '83' hits cinemas

Latest

view all