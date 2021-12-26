 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy
Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner is adding to her precious collection of expensive bags with a brand new clutch for Christmas.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul, who returned to Instagram nearly after two months of beau Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy, gave fans a glimpse of her dazzling clutch that gave nod to her star sign, Leo.

Kylie received the $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch which she flaunted on her Instagram Story amid a quiet Christmas day with daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy

Earlier, Kylie documented her day with Stormi in Pj's featuring elves. The diva is spending a laid back Christmas amid her second pregnancy with rapper Travis.

Take a look:

Kylie Jenner gets ridiculously expensive Christmas gift amid Astroworld tragedy


