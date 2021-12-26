 
Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Salman Khan’s fans were worried to hear that a snake has bitten the actor at his farmhouse however his father Salim Khan assured that he's completely fine.

During his recent interview with News 18, the Sholay actor shared, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now.”

“It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine,” he added.

Earlier today, reports were making rounds that the Tiger 3 star was shifted to hospital on Sunday where he was admitted for six hours before he was discharged.

To go by the speculations, the Kick actor will celebrate his birthday at Panvel farm house tonight where he will be only joined by his close friends and family.

