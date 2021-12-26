Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic

Demi Lovato is going all out to spend holidays in style as they recently adopted an edgy look.

The 29-year-old singer dropped a couple of their selfies on Instagram Story and a short video on the feed.

The video shared a sneak peek into their bold buzz cut just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, in another story, Lovato wished 'Merry Christmas' to their fans.

The Heart Attack hit-maker in December made a big announcement of them becoming California sober.

However, the Camp Rock alum did emphasize that they opt to only eliminate ‘life-threatening’ drugs and will continue to occasionally use marijuana.

During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, the Stone Cold song-maker expressed, “I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again.”

“Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself,” they explained.