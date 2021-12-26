 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic
Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic

Demi Lovato is going all out to spend holidays in style as they recently adopted an edgy look.

The 29-year-old singer dropped a couple of their selfies on Instagram Story and a short video on the feed.

The video shared a sneak peek into their bold buzz cut just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, in another story, Lovato wished 'Merry Christmas' to their fans.

Demi Lovato makes style statement with their edgy haircut: see pic

The Heart Attack hit-maker in December made a big announcement of them becoming California sober.

However, the Camp Rock alum did emphasize that they opt to only eliminate ‘life-threatening’ drugs and will continue to occasionally use marijuana.

During her interview with CBS Sunday Morning earlier this year, the Stone Cold song-maker expressed, “I’ve learned that it doesn’t work for me to say that I’m never going to do this again.”

“Recovery isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. You shouldn’t be forced to get sober if you’re not ready. You shouldn’t get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself,” they explained.

More From Entertainment:

Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021

Pic: Rihanna recalls her childhood days on Christmas 2021
Did Dua Lipa just confirm her split from Anwar Hadid?

Did Dua Lipa just confirm her split from Anwar Hadid?

Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’

Harnaaz Sandhu eyeing DC’s Catwoman role following viral ‘meow’
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time
Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa turns into lifestyle mentor amid relationship break with Anwar Hadid
Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?

Is Queen Elizabeth really safe in her abode after Windsor Castle security break?
Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first Christmas holiday with beau Jake Bongiovi
Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess

Piers Morgan mocks Meghan Markle, dubs Kate Middleton 'proper' Duchess
Queen enjoys spotting mistakes in historic TV shows

Queen enjoys spotting mistakes in historic TV shows

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate Alabama Barker‘s Sweet 16
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, still cries to THIS book

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, still cries to THIS book

Daniel Craig to be awarded as ‘top spy’ in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Daniel Craig to be awarded as ‘top spy’ in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Latest

view all