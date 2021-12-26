 
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Victoria Beckham's fans spot David standing on his tippy toes in adorable Christmas family photo

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Victoria Beckhams fans spot David standing on his tippy toes in adorable Christmas family photo

David Beckham and her fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham shared an adorable family photo for Christmas but fans were a little distracted by what the footballer was doing.

The entire family, including Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, were dressed to the nines as they posed in front of the Christmas tree.

Victoria took to Instagram to share rarely seen photo, showing David standing beside his wife with his hand on her shoulder.

The Posh spice and the footballer's fans were a bit too distracted by the footie icon to appreciate the adorable family photo they shared.

The followers took to the comment section to point out that David was, in fact, standing on his tippy toes, with one joked: "Amazing pic, especially Mr Beckham on his tip toes." 

Another wrote: "David’s on tippy toes," along with a laughing emoji.

"Wait, is David on his tip-toes!!?? #romeoistaller", the third one said.

"Love the family photo, AND the tip toes cheers!" one amused user posted while another commented: "Does anyone else notice that @davidbeckham has to go on his tippy toes to match the height of his boys?"

Some fans even took to Twitter to share a zoomed-in version of the image.

The Beckham family's stunning picture comes after Victoria shared a clip of David singing in front of the fireplace. The legendary footballer was roasting chestnuts and singing Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song when Posh started filming him.

