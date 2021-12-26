 
Meghan and Harry's friend criticised for 'inappropriate' joke about Diana

An old video of Princess Diana playing the piano surfaced online after Kate Middleton surprised people when she played the piano during her "Together at Christmas" carol service.

The co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan's biography "Finding Freedom" said he had also received the video of Dina's 1988 tour of Australia.

He said Princess Diana surprised guests at a Melbourne music school with an impromptu piano performance.

Omid Scobie, who is known as a friend of Meghan and Harry, also commented on a scene from Diana's video which saw the Princess getting a kiss on her cheeks from a teacher at the school.

He said, " During a January 1988 tour of Australia, Princess Diana surprised guests at a Melbourne music school with an impromptu piano performance. Not so sure about that massively inappropriate kiss from the teacher tho!)"

While the author was clearly trying to be funny, many royal fans said his remarks about the teacher 's kiss were in bad taste.


