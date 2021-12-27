 
Camilla recalls what childhood memories still make her cry

Duchess Camilla recently opened up about some of the childhood memories that continue to make her cry.

The royal got candid about it all during a candid chat with BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

There she claimed, "In those days I was a sort of pony-mad child, and I thought of very little else apart from horses and ponies and charging about on them, so I think Black Beauty was the first book that stuck in my mind.”

"I can see it now - there was Ginger. Every time I think about poor old Ginger with his head hanging out of the cart with his tongue hanging, it makes me cry now, and I think that was possibly one of my favourites."

Before concluding she also added, "Another book that my father used to read to us all the time because he loved a bit of adventure, was The Scarlet Pimpernel, and he became this great hero in all our eyes and I loved all the adventures."

