 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt
Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

Meghan Markle reportedly hated the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ that was involved in the Boxing Day Hunt.

A Daily Mail insider brought this claim forward in 2018 and even explained the real reason behind Meghan Markle’s dislike for the Boxing Day Hunt.

The source was quoted saying, "Meghan has realised that the royals have been doing this for centuries and aren't going to change their ways.”

Especially considering "She is not a vegan or even a vegetarian, but she doesn't like unnecessary cruelty to animals.”

"Harry has explained to her that the numbers of birds need to be kept down on the estate and that this is all part of the management.”

Before concluding the insider source also admitted, "She has accepted this but doesn't like watching it. She enjoyed the lunch and got on well with Kate, but I'm not sure how she would feel about Kate taking part."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy

Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy
Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report

Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet
Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway

Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway
Windsor Castle intruder climbed ‘security fence’ with a rope ladder: report

Windsor Castle intruder climbed ‘security fence’ with a rope ladder: report
Camilla recalls what childhood memories still make her cry

Camilla recalls what childhood memories still make her cry
Meghan and Harry's friend criticised for 'inappropriate' joke about Diana

Meghan and Harry's friend criticised for 'inappropriate' joke about Diana
Kim Kardashian hits new milestone as she celebrates Christmas with family

Kim Kardashian hits new milestone as she celebrates Christmas with family

Britney Spears’ brother ‘controlled her every move’ on tour

Britney Spears’ brother ‘controlled her every move’ on tour
Madonna wows fans with her stunning dance moves in new pics

Madonna wows fans with her stunning dance moves in new pics
Courteney Cox’s ‘becoming obsessed with her appearance’: source

Courteney Cox’s ‘becoming obsessed with her appearance’: source
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone

Latest

view all