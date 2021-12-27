Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

Meghan Markle reportedly hated the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ that was involved in the Boxing Day Hunt.

A Daily Mail insider brought this claim forward in 2018 and even explained the real reason behind Meghan Markle’s dislike for the Boxing Day Hunt.

The source was quoted saying, "Meghan has realised that the royals have been doing this for centuries and aren't going to change their ways.”

Especially considering "She is not a vegan or even a vegetarian, but she doesn't like unnecessary cruelty to animals.”

"Harry has explained to her that the numbers of birds need to be kept down on the estate and that this is all part of the management.”

Before concluding the insider source also admitted, "She has accepted this but doesn't like watching it. She enjoyed the lunch and got on well with Kate, but I'm not sure how she would feel about Kate taking part."