 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act
Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

Windsor’s crossbow intruder has reportedly been charged and arrested under the Mental Health Act.

The Metropolitan Police brought this news to light following the arrest.

For those unversed, the 19-year-old is from Southampton in southern England.

According to a statement by the police, "The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.”

The police also explained that “he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck in’ at Christmas: report

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton ‘got stuck in’ at Christmas: report
Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt

Meghan Markle ‘always hated’ the ‘unnecessary cruelty’ of the Boxing Day Hunt
Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy

Meghan Markle ‘destroying’ Archie, Lilibet’s chance at privacy
Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report

Meghan Markle ‘feeling homesick’ away from Lilibet, Archie: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘making their own Christmas traditions’ with Lilibet
Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway

Prince William, Kate Middleton orchestrating top-secret getaway
Windsor Castle intruder climbed ‘security fence’ with a rope ladder: report

Windsor Castle intruder climbed ‘security fence’ with a rope ladder: report
Camilla recalls what childhood memories still make her cry

Camilla recalls what childhood memories still make her cry
Meghan and Harry's friend criticised for 'inappropriate' joke about Diana

Meghan and Harry's friend criticised for 'inappropriate' joke about Diana
Kim Kardashian hits new milestone as she celebrates Christmas with family

Kim Kardashian hits new milestone as she celebrates Christmas with family

Britney Spears’ brother ‘controlled her every move’ on tour

Britney Spears’ brother ‘controlled her every move’ on tour
Madonna wows fans with her stunning dance moves in new pics

Madonna wows fans with her stunning dance moves in new pics

Latest

view all