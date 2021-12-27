Windsor intruder arrested under Mental Health Act

Windsor’s crossbow intruder has reportedly been charged and arrested under the Mental Health Act.

The Metropolitan Police brought this news to light following the arrest.

For those unversed, the 19-year-old is from Southampton in southern England.

According to a statement by the police, "The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment.”

The police also explained that “he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered."