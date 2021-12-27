 
Monday Dec 27 2021
Sindh local bodies elections may be held in February or March 2022: CM Sindh

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presides over a media briefing. Photo: file
KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday said that the local government elections in the province are likely to be held in February or March 2022. 

The chief minister was speaking to journalists after laying a floral wreath at the grave of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where he hinted at the timing of the local bodies elections, as per a report in The News

Murad said he would speak to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the local bodies elections in Sindh. He spoke about the province's politics, saying that the PPP had made the MQM an ally as it wanted to improve governance in Sindh. 

The chief minister shared his thoughts on the recently inaugurated Green Line BRT bus project, saying that the provincial government had also provided funds for it. 

He said the land for the project was provided by the Sindh government since it is to be used for the welfare of the people of the province. 

Murad spoke about former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary, disclosing that her widower, Asif Ali Zardari, will not be able to attend this year's public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh due to health concerns. 

He told journalists that a Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP will be held in the first week of January to devise an anti-government strategy. 

Major setback for PTI in first phase of KP LG polls

The ruling PTI accepted defeat in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a couple of days earlier. 

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) followed by the Awami National Party (ANP) won the majority of the seats in the city, tehsil councils and village councils in the local government elections.

The JUI-F got five of the top slots in Peshawar while ANP and PTI won one each, as per the provisional results of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

