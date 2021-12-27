 
pakistan
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi rain: Tweeps flood Twitter with beautiful pictures of Karachi

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

— Twitter
— Twitter

Karachiites were overjoyed to wake up to another spell of the winter rain Monday morning, taking to Twitter to share pictures and videos of various parts of the city looking different for a change. 

Though the downpour intensified the city's cold weather as the mercury dipped, it also washed away any traces of smog and dirt to turn the city into a lovely sight.

Soon after, #karachirain started trending on top on Twitter as citizens expressed their joy by sharing beautiful scenes of the city's various areas. 

Let's take a look at some of these tweets: 

'A morning like this'

'Let the rain wash away...'

'A treat to watch'

A user shared a video of a mesmerising view of "green land of Malir, Karachi".

Another shared his view while enjoying the rain with some pakoras on his rooftop.

Here are some more pictures and videos of what the city looked like during the rain. 




