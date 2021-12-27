 
pakistan
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Benazir Bhutto being missed now more than ever: Bakhtawar Bhutto

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari says she misses her mother, Benazir Bhutto, now more than ever. Photo: File
Sharing an emotional tweet in the memory of her mother, Benazir Bhutto, on her 14th death anniversary, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari said Monday that she misses her mother now more than ever.

Responding to a tweet shared by her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar expressed her feelings that she was deprived of her mother’s love after her untimely demise 14 years ago, when she was assassinated in Rawalpindi.

Bakhtawar said that her mother is "missed more now" than ever, even more than "when I got my grades for college or whilst graduating."

Related items

She wrote that she misses the former prime minister more than when she was "planning her wedding, marriage ceremony, and months of pregnancy".

Bakhtawar said that her mother "would have been a grandmother for the first time this year."

It is pertinent to note that Benazir Bhutto came to Karachi after a long exile in 2007, where her convoy was attacked during a huge procession, killing dozens of people.

Benazir Bhutto survived the attack, but was martyred in a gun-and-bomb attack in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

