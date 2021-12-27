Shaukat Tarin sworn in as finance minister again

President Dr Arif Alvi (R) administers the oath to Senator Shaukat Tarin as Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Shaukat Tarin on Monday was sworn in as the federal finance minister for a second time at an oath-taking ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.



President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Tarin.

After the oath, the president also extended felicitation to the newly sworn in member of the federal cabinet.

The ceremony was attended by federal and provincial ministers, State Bank Governor Raza Baqir and other senior government officers.

Shaukat Tarin, who was earlier serving as the finance adviser, was elected as senator last week in the by-election for a general seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The seat was vacated after the resignation of PTI’s Ayub Afridi.

In a statement on Monday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Tarin's efforts to stabilise the economy, alleviate poverty and promote the construction industry in the country under the vision of the Prime Minister are commendable.

Tarin will play an important role in the economic progress of the country, he said