Monday Dec 27 2021
'Modern' Meghan Markle gives US 'slice' of royalty with her language

Monday Dec 27, 2021

'Modern' Meghan Markle gives US 'slice' of royalty with her language: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are using 'modern' language to help US resonate wait the royal family, claims language expert.

Dr Sarika Bose, who has constalty observed the Sussexes and their journey, says that the husband and wife try to quit formal language to speak warmly with the Americans.  This helps them related better to the locals. 

She explained: "What you see with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that they are using a particular very modern language.

Dr Bose continued:"So we are not really celebrities, we are people who are trying to do good in a way we were constrained from doing good in the past."

"That is the consistent message, they have this is 'we are hard working' and 'we are doing the same kinds of things' but we have some somewhat different focuses," she added.

"So, that's the kind of position I think that they have. I think Americans are embracing that messaging, as well as that slice of the Royal mystique," concluded Dr. Bose.

