Monday Dec 27 2021
Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Drake turned doting father this Christmas to four-year-old son Adonis and his fans are loving it.

The love between the two was on full display in a video shared to Drake’s Instagram on Christmas day, in which the God’s Plan rapper is seen playfully wrestling his 4-year-old son and another little boy.

Drake, popularly known as champagnepapi on Instagram, captioned the adorable video, “Merry Christmas from The Gang.”

The video had quite the effect on Drake’s rapper friends as well, with Lil Kim commenting, “Awww so cute!” and Chance the Rapper leaving a red heart in the comment section.

Adonis is Drake’s son with former model Sophie Brussaux, and turned four in October. 

