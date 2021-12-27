 
pakistan
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Hassan Ali enjoys vacation in Northern areas with wife

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

— Instagram/@ha55an_ali.
— Instagram/@ha55an_ali.

Pakistani fast-bowler Hassan Ali uploaded a picture on Twitter where he could be seen enjoying the snow and cold weather in Nathiagali.

The star player has lately been sharing pictures of his trip to the Northern areas of the country, where he is vacationing with his wife, Samiya Hassan Ali.

Taking to Twitter, Hassan uploaded pictures of him enjoying heavy snowfall with the caption, "Be like The Snow, Cold but Beautiful," along with a heart-eye emoji. 

Hassan did not miss the chance and took to Instagram where he posted pictures along with his wife three days ago. 

The couple has been vacationing and people can't resist complimenting them.

"It doesn’t matter where you’re going, it's who you have beside you," the player captioned the picture.

"MashaAllah beautiful couple," a user commented. 

Another netizen commented: "My love birds. MashaAllah, stay blessed guys." 

"MashaAllah, evil eyes off," one of the users commented. 

More From Pakistan:

PML-N parliamentary members hold conference in Islamabad

PML-N parliamentary members hold conference in Islamabad

'Extremism in Afghanistan a threat to Pakistan': Fawad Chaudhry

'Extremism in Afghanistan a threat to Pakistan': Fawad Chaudhry
Hand over Askari Park to KMC, SC orders

Hand over Askari Park to KMC, SC orders
London oath commissioner confirms validity of ex-judge’s affidavit

London oath commissioner confirms validity of ex-judge’s affidavit
Shaukat Tarin sworn in as finance minister again

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as finance minister again
Benazir Bhutto being missed now more than ever: Bakhtawar Bhutto

Benazir Bhutto being missed now more than ever: Bakhtawar Bhutto
Karachi rain: Tweeps flood Twitter with beautiful pictures of Karachi

Karachi rain: Tweeps flood Twitter with beautiful pictures of Karachi

Weather update: How much more rain will Karachi get?

Weather update: How much more rain will Karachi get?
'You will live longer than me': Remembering Benazir Bhutto

'You will live longer than me': Remembering Benazir Bhutto
Nasla Tower demolition: SC orders action against those who issued construction permits

Nasla Tower demolition: SC orders action against those who issued construction permits
SC takes back order to remove Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator after he apologises

SC takes back order to remove Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator after he apologises
Sindh local bodies elections may be held in February or March 2022: CM Sindh

Sindh local bodies elections may be held in February or March 2022: CM Sindh

Latest

view all