 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

The cause of Jean-Marc Vallées death was not immediately known
The cause of Jean-Marc Vallée's death was not immediately known

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced Sunday.

"Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," Hive Communication Collective wrote on Instagram.

The Quebecois producer and director was Oscar-nominated for Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, for which actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto both took home Academy Awards.

In recent years, he has drawn acclaim for his work on HBO shows Big Little Lies, for which he won an Emmy award, and Sharp Objects.

US media reported that Vallee died suddenly in his cabin near Quebec City over the weekend.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

HBO said it was "shocked at the news of his sudden death."

"Jean-Marc Vallee was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker," the company's statement to The Hollywood Reporter said.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently," Vallee's producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement shared with US media.

"The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

His other notable works included the Oscar-winning 2009 film The Young Victoria starring Emily Blunt and Wild in 2014, for which Reese Witherspoon earned an Oscar nomination. - AFP

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

BTS star Suga updates fans about his health

BTS star Suga updates fans about his health
Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

From Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebrity break-ups 2021

From Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebrity break-ups 2021
Tom Walker on carol collaboration with Kate Middleton: ‘owe her royalties’

Tom Walker on carol collaboration with Kate Middleton: ‘owe her royalties’
'Modern' Meghan Markle gives US 'slice' of royalty with her language

'Modern' Meghan Markle gives US 'slice' of royalty with her language
Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu

Emma Watson shares inspirational quotes of Desmond Tutu
Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW'84 video

Gal Gadot accidentally hits her head during Lasso practices in BTS WW'84 video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend emotional note on Archbishop Tutu’s death

Big Hit Music addresses Jungkook and Lee Yu Bi's dating rumours

Big Hit Music addresses Jungkook and Lee Yu Bi's dating rumours
Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic

Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic
BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis

BTS RM, Suga and Jin get message from WHO chief amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest

view all