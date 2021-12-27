 
Monday Dec 27 2021
Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Bella Hadid ditched the glamour this holiday season and instead showed up to volunteer at a NYC Food Bank
Bella Hadid ditched the glamour this holiday season and instead opted to dress down and show up to volunteer at a New York Food Bank.

The 25-year-old supermodel spread holiday cheer this Christmas by teaming up with the Renell Medrano Food Bank to help families in need by handing out groceries and toys at the Yankee Stadium in New York.

Hadid called it “My perfect Christmas,” adding, “These are a few of my favourite things.”

The photos show Hadid in a simple red sweater paired with a puffer jacket and a vest to ward off the cold with her hair tied up in a no-maintenance bun.

In a total of nine photos, the supermodel is seen hugging it out with a fellow volunteer, handing out food and toys, as well as showing off her lanyard that says “Yankee Stadium Event 12-22-22 Renell Medrano Food Bank.”

