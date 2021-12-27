 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies
Hugh Jackman wins hearts with touching speech for Broadway understudies

Hugh Jackman gave a heartfelt speech at Broadway theatre to pay tribute to the understudies on Thursday night.

The Logan actor took stepped on the theatre stage to win over hearts amidst the news of his classical musical Music Man co-star Suttin Foster, getting tested positive for covid-19.

In the video making rounds on web, the Wolverine actor is seen saying, “(A swing) covers up to 10 roles. Kathy, when she turned up for work at 12 o’clock, could’ve played any of eight roles.”

“She found out at 12 noon today, and at 1 o’clock, she had her very first rehearsal as Marian Paroo,” Jackman explained.

Lauding the remarkable efforts of the professionals, The Greatest Showman star added, “So to all of these people here, the swings — and I’m emotional because it humbles me — their courage, their brilliance, their dedication, their talent. "

"The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway,” he expressed.

“Take it from me: real superheroes do not wear capes!” the Australian native added.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle
‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release
Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise
When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep

When Queen's Palace intruder kept creepily looking in her sleep
Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker

Bella Hadid shares glimpse into ‘perfect Christmas’ as social worker
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of staging intimate moment

Prince William, Kate Middleton accused of staging intimate moment

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla 'concerned' for their safety

BTS star Suga updates fans about his health

BTS star Suga updates fans about his health
Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

Drake tackles son Adonis in new Christmas day video: Watch

From Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebrity break-ups 2021

From Gigi Hadid to Kim Kardashian: Celebrity break-ups 2021

Latest

view all