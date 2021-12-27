 
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has opened up on her struggle with depression while playing Virginia Woolf after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

The Oscar winner revealed: "I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body."

Kidman, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the author in the 2002 film The Hours, appeared on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life on New Year’s Day and said: “I don’t know if I ever thought of the danger, I think I was so in her.”

The Hours was shot one year after Kidman announced her divorce from Cruise, who she had met in 1989.

Nicole Kidman says women in their 40s are considered ‘done’ in Hollywood. “I think I was in a place myself at that time that was removed, depressed, not in my own body,” Kidman said.

Kidman, who is currently starring as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, also discussed her mental health in another recent interview, where she said that she often feels “melancholy”.

When questioned about the last thing that made her cry, Kidman responded: “That’s too personal. But yeah, I cry. I try to keep a lid on that, but everything is deeply sad.” 

Kidman's ex hubby Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s hottest leading men — and he’s had his fair share of famous flames off screen. He has been married three times: to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. As his career continued to skyrocket, his splits gained more attention.

