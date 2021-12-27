Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience

Prince Harry is considering to host a famous TV show in 2022 to help sell his memoir and reach a large American audience, according to a royal commentator.

Neil Sean, a royal expert, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is looking to take over from his 'good chum' James Corden to help sell his upcoming book.



Meghan Markle's hubby could be looking to make a career change into the presenting world as it's been claimed the Duke is thinking to host The Late Late Show to "sell his book".



The expert added: “When you think about it does make perfect sense simply because they're good chums and, of course, it would be a great way for Prince Harry to sell that book directly to the American public. They could film some sort of skits and jokes, the type of thing that happens on these late-night shows."



Sean continued: “Now a lot of people may skip and say, 'oh, this won't happen'. Let’s not forget he does have to do something to sell the book."

He went on to claim: "It can't be all serious, they need to be able to show a fun side and as ever we have to say allegedly at this stage it's very early days but this has happened.”

Prince Harry has already announced that his upcoming memoir would be released in 2022, the same year as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

According to Harry, his book will be "accurate and wholly truthful" and will focus on his "experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons".

Prince Harry first appeared on James Corden's show in February 2021, and revealed his grandmother gifting Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

