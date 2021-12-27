Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pen note to honor Desmond Tutu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently penned a note honoring the late Desmond Tutu with an emotional message highlighting his life and work.

The couple’s message was penned as part of a tribute to the human rights activist and Archbishop.

The couple penned it all and say, "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.”

“It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all."