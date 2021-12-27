Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were one of the most famous celebrity couples when they were together, have often made headlines for numerous reasons after their split.

The two Hollywood giants have had quite the journey from costars, to parents, to spouses — and eventually, to exes. The former couple had a scandalous start to their romance when they appeared together on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The Maleficent actress and the Oklahoma native were together for nearly a decade after falling in love. They got married in August 2014 before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences.

Soon after his separation from the actress, Pitt’s mental health was reportedly affected. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's fans thought he was feeling suicidal.

In another interview, Pitt reassured fans he is not suicidal and has come to accept the fact divorce is part and parcel of life.



“I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide,” the 53-year-old actor told Associated Press. “We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better.”

At present, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are embroiled in a legal battle for custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

