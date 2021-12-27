 
entertainment
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Was Brad Pitt 'suicidal' after split from Angelina Jolie?

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Was Brad Pitt suicidal after split from Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who were one of the most famous celebrity couples when they were together, have often made headlines for numerous reasons after their split.

The two Hollywood giants have had quite the journey from costars, to parents, to spouses — and eventually, to exes. The former couple had a scandalous start to their romance when they appeared together on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. 

The Maleficent actress and the Oklahoma native were together for nearly a decade after falling in love.  They got married in August 2014 before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. 

Soon after his separation from the actress, Pitt’s mental health was reportedly affected. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's fans thought he was feeling suicidal.

But, in an interview, Pitt assured fans he's coping with divorce from Angelina, joking: 'I'm not suicidal.'

'I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide.'

In another interview, Pitt reassured fans he is not suicidal and has come to accept the fact divorce is part and parcel of life.

“I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide,” the 53-year-old actor told Associated Press. “We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better.”

At present, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are embroiled in a legal battle for custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

More From Entertainment:

Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up

Father of teen who wanted to assassin Queen speaks up
Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report

Kanye West buys $4.5m house to ‘stay closer to Kim Kardashian: report
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion
Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day

Kylie Jenner debuts brand new family member on Christmas Day
Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas

Dwayne Johnson surprises mom with new car for Christmas
Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

Kate Middleton dubbed as 'asset' for royals

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience

Prince Harry thinking to host famous TV show to sell his memoir and reach large American audience
'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

'A lot of media attention' expected from Prince Harry's memoir

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Meghan Markle trends on Twitter after British publication accepts defeat

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle

Police assessing video made by intruder held at Queen’s castle
‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release

‘The Batman’ to launch on streaming platform soon after its theatre release
Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman says she still cries, opens up on her struggle with depression after divorce from Tom Cruise

Latest

view all