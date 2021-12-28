Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wife Iqra Aziz on 2nd wedding anniversary 

 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Pakistan showbiz industry’s much-adored couple, actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, (on Dec. 28).

Celebrating the special occasion, the Lahore Se Aagey actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, alongside a loved-up picture with his wife.

Sharing the note, the TV host-turned-actor began with, “Happy anniversary meri jaan @iiqraaziz . Yeh 2 saal kesy guzry sirf mai janta hun … I mean pata hi nahi chala .bilkul bhi.”

Showering love and praise on his wife, the Jhooti actor also shared that now he understands the meaning of their beautiful relationship, saying, “Shadi kya cheez hoti hai .. samajh agaya I mean kitni khoobsurat cheez hoti hai yeh samajh aya.”

“You are a magician (jadugarni kaheen ki),” he quipped. “I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK or may be I’ll stay there.”

The actor, who recently embraced parenthood, wished for more years of happiness and togetherness with his loving wife and said, “Bus dua hai k aisy hi hansi mazaak mai zindagi guzry aur aap ka sath hamesha rahy. Kabir jesy 4 panch kaakt kaakiyan aur hon InshAllah Ameen.”

He concluded his note on saying, “Love, Yasir iqra Hussain. 28th dec 1962 (pata nahi kya date hai aaj).”

After a public proposal, Yasir and Iqra tied the knot on this day in 2019 in a grand, star-studded wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in July, this year.

