'Historic' national security policy aimed at protecting common man: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: The 'historic' National Security Policy will give priority to the country's economy and the security of a common man, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said on Tuesday.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, along with National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, shared the developments and details of the policy.



"After the NSC’s endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today. It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive [national security] policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest," Moeed later said in a tweet.



"The Policy would not have seen the light of day without the Prime Minister’s constant leadership and encouragement," he said.



National Security Policy agenda and aims

Shedding light on the newly-devised policy, Yusuf said that the approved policy is the first-ever in the history of Pakistan, adding that it is comprehensive in nature and prioritises the security of the common man.



"Economic security is the core for human and military security," he said.

Talking about the country's external relations, the NSA said that the agenda of this security policy is peace with "neighbouring and other countries."

"We have identified the diversity, we want to build unity around them."

Explaining the policy, he divided and explained the important points under each security category, including human security, population, health, climate, water, food and gender, sovereignty and military.

He said that the process started in 2014 and the 100-page document has been compiled with the help of federal ministries and civil and military bodies.



"The question people often ask is what happens after the policy?" he said. "The best part is that the National Security Committee has also prepared an implementation plan and, every month, there will be a follow-up meeting which prime minister Imran Khan will monitor"

"This policy is like an umbrella, under which all sector and strategic policies will remain and will be implemented," he added.



