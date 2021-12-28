 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Karachi University extends deadline for submission of forms for open merit online admissions 2022

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

The University of Karachis Silver Jubilee gate. — APP/File
The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for the submission of the application forms of the open merit-based online admissions 2022, a statement from the varsity said Tuesday.

The deadline has been extended for BS (first and third Year), reserved seats for the morning session till December 29, 2022 (Wednesday), in charge of KU Directorate Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said in the statement.

The varsity official said the last date of submission has been extended as a substantial number of students were not able to submit their forms for various reasons.

