Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Queen Elizabeth's speech reigned supreme in UK Christmas TV ratings, according to the local media.

Overnight figures revealed that 8.96 million people watched on BBC One, ITV and Sky News . 

Kate Middleton's Royal Carols attracted 1.52 million on Christmas Eve—charting just outside the top 10.

On YouTube, the Duchess of Cambridge’s performance with Tom Walker trended with 2.25 million views in its first 24 hours across official accounts (current total: 3.5 million).

The Queen’s speech had 2.4 million views on official broadcaster accounts during its first day online.

The Queen remembered her late husband Prince Philip in her speech. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021.

