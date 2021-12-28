 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Billie Eilish's parents face criticism for allowing daughter to see violent content at young age

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Billie Eilishs parents face criticism for allowing daughter to see violent content at young age

Maitland Ward, Boy Meets World actress, has blamed Billie Eilish's parents for allowing their daughter to see indecent stuff at the age of 11.

Billie Eilish revealed earlier this month that she watched so much movies of indecent and obscene stuff that “destroyed” her brain and has impacted her love life as an adult.

The Grammy award winner, who said she started watching the movies around 11-years old, evidently despises it now and said that “it is a disgrace.”

"I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys, and we’ll talk about it and think it was really cool for not having a problem with it. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much such material,” Billie told Howard Stern earlier this month. .

And Maitland Ward, the Boy Meets World actress who turned into an adult entertainer, blamed Billie's parents for allowing her to even see the violent content at such a young age.

The 44-year-old star, who also worked in The Bold and The Beautiful before changing career, noted that such content is 'entertainment for adults' and not intended for kids.

