Wednesday Dec 29 2021
Broadway's 'Music Man' is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Broadway's revival of "The Music Man," the hottest ticket in town, on Tuesday canceled performances for five days after star Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID.

In the latest New York City show to fall victim to the surging coronavirus, Jackman said on Twitter that he had only mild symptoms, including a scratchy throat and runny nose, and that as soon as he was cleared he would be back on stage.

Producers announced that all performances of the musical would be canceled through Jan. 1.

Jackman tested positive after his co-star Sutton Foster came down with the coronavirus last week and was replaced by an understudy. Foster will return on Jan. 2 but Jackson is expected to be out until Jan. 6.

