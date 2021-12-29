'Doosra' inventor Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq. File photo

The inventor of the famous 'Doosra' delivery and considered as one of the best off-spinners of all time, former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq turns 45 today.

The spinner served as the national team's interim head coach during the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh and the West Indies series held recently.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter to upload an old clip of the former Pakistani spinner in which he clean bowls ex-England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick.

"The right-arm off-spinner took 496 international wickets from 218 matches. Saqlain served as interim head coach of Pakistan men’s team during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, tour of Bangladesh and West Indies series," tweeted the PCB.

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousaf heaped praise on Saqlain Mushtaq.

Saqlain played 169 ODIs for Pakistan from which he took 288 wickets and took 208 Test wickets from the 49 Test matches he played.