 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Dior ‘postpones’ Travis Scott collab following Astroworld tragedy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Dior is the latest to distance itself from Travis Scott in the wake of Astroworld festival tragedy
Dior is the latest to distance itself from Travis Scott in the wake of Astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott’s summer 2022 collab with fashion house Dior has been ‘indefinitely postponed’ in the wake of the rapper’s deadly Astroworld concert that left 10 dead in November, reported Variety.

The announcement came in an official statement from Dior issued to WWD on Tuesday.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” said the French company.

The partnership between Scott’s Cactus Jack creative house and Dior was first announced earlier in June, complete with a fashion show in Paris exhibiting pieces from the capsule collection which was scheduled to be made available for purchase a year later.

Dior’s pull back comes as Scott struggles with more than 140 lawsuits following the November 5 tragedy. Other major collaborators, including Nike and McDonald’s, have also distanced themselves from him.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth’s most expensive diamond necklace

Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth’s most expensive diamond necklace
Alex Rodriguez gushes over ex-wife Cynthia after break up with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez gushes over ex-wife Cynthia after break up with Jennifer Lopez
Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive
Billie Eilish's parents face criticism for allowing daughter to see violent content at young age

Billie Eilish's parents face criticism for allowing daughter to see violent content at young age
Bella Hadid hits another milestone

Bella Hadid hits another milestone

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebrations labeled 'trashy'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Christmas celebrations labeled 'trashy'
Prince William 'proud' of Kate Middleton for staging Christmas Carol concert

Prince William 'proud' of Kate Middleton for staging Christmas Carol concert
Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry

Netflix joke about Prince Philip likely to create difficulties for Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry won't disgrace Queen in his memoir

Prince Harry won't disgrace Queen in his memoir
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunion date with royal family predicted
Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Patricia Cornwall, who slapped Delta passenger, identified as actor

Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth

Christmas 2021: Kate Middleton beaten in TV ratings by Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all