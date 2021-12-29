 
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
Web Desk

Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Rexha said she to take a step back from social media in recent months
Bebe Rexha came forth braving her thoughts about the issues she is having about her body.

In an emotional TikTok video, the singer said she is upset over her recent weight gain and how it has impacted her self esteem.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Rexha began in the TikTok. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

"It's not just about that," she continued. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

This led Rexha to take a step back from social media in recent months.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin," she said. "And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post."

The I Got You songstress then fought back tears admitting she doesn't know where to go from here.

"I don't know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself," she said. 

Rexha's fans came to her support showering love on her in the comments. "numbers are JUST NUMBERS, pls don't let them take a toll on your mental health," TikTok star Olivia Ponton commented. "you are absolutely STUNNING on the inside and out. YOU GOT THIS."

