Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here

Elon Musk’s ex, singer Grimes, has sent rumour mills in overdrive with her latest Instagram post that depicts her with a prominent baby bump.

Fans of Grimes were left speculating on Tuesday after the Player of Games singer’s new photo, showing an animated form of her with a full bump, echoed her first pregnancy announcement with Musk’s chid.

Comments on the post ranged from, “The queen is pregnant,” to, “Omg, pregnant again?”, however, Grimes is yet to respond to any of the speculations.

Grimes and Musk share son, X Æ A-Xii, whom they welcomed in May 2020 after dating for two years. The couple has since separated, with the Tesla CEO confirmed the split to Page Six in September 2021.

We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk had said.