No fireworks allowed on New Year's Eve in Punjab: police

People watch the fireworks display during the New Year celebrations in Rawalpindi on January 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
  • Operations DIG says over 5,000 officials and personnel will be deployed in province to restrict violations on New Year's Eve.
  • Says "lawbreakers and revellers will spend New Year's Eve in lockups".
  • Says social media will be monitored for videos and pictures of activities like one wheeling and aerial firing.

LAHORE: Punjab, in a bid to restrict celebratory gunfire and other fireworks on New Year's Eve, has made strict security arrangements.

Punjab Operations Deputy Inspector General Abid Khan said, while speaking about the measures taken for New Year's Eve, that over 5,000 officials and personnel will be deployed in the province.

"Lawbreakers and revellers will spend New Year's Eve in lockups," DIG Khan said.

He said that social media will be monitored for videos and pictures of one wheeling and aerial firing and special check posts will be set up on major thoroughfares across the province to prevent one wheeling.

The DIG further stated that indiscriminate action will be taken against  drivers and riders who remove silencers from their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, too, has directed supervisory officers to maintain law and order on eve of New Year's night across province, The News reported.

Punjab Police spokesman said that the police department appealed to the citizens to avoid indulging in any activities involving fireworks on New Year's Eve.

IG Punjab directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to crackdown against those involved in making, buying and selling flammable substances in all districts. He said that one-wheelers, hooligans and those involved in aerial firing should be put behind bars on New Year's night. 

He further said that strict action should be taken against the citizens and workshop owners who were causing noise and environmental pollution by removing silencers of motorcycles and vehicles on New Year's night.

IG Punjab directed that those found in the sale and purchase of drugs, poisonous liquor, especially ice (meth) and sheesha should be arrested throughout the province. He directed the traffic officers to formulate special plans to maintain flow of traffic on main highways of major cities on eve of New Year night. 

He requested the citizens not to be a part of any negative activity and to report Punjab Police at 15 against any law breaking elements.

According to Punjab Police spokesman, 1,555 cases were registered and 1,690 people were arrested in the crackdown operations against the fireworks business owners in 2021.

The spokesperson said that a heavy amount of fireworks material was also confiscated during these operations.

