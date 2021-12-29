Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s divorce finalized after 10 years of separation

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver are now officially divorced after 10 years of their separation.



According to a report by TMZ, the former couple is finally divorced after a judge signed off their final judgement earlier this month.

It further said, the Los Angeles Superior Court system required a sitting judge to submit the case, which happened Tuesday, December 28 morning.

Maria had filed for divorce from the Terminator actor on July 1, 2011 after 25 years of their marriage following reports that he had fathered a child with his housekeeper.

The former couple shares four children Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24.

The report further said that a complicated property worth $400 million settlement delayed the divorce proceedings for 10 years.

They began dating around 1982 and got married in 1986.