When will Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari get married?

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/files

Besides being interested in the twists and turns of current political affairs, people are always curious about what is going on in the lives of our politicians.



One of the many things that people are eager to know about is PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's plans about marriage.

And it seems like the provincial minister of Sindh for Agriculture, Manzoor Wassan, has found the answer to the million-dollar question.

The minister, on Wednesday, predicted that Bilawal will tie the knot either in 2022 or 2023.

"Bilawal will get married in 2022 or 2023 after he becomes the prime minister of Pakistan," Wassan said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

He added that he doesn't see a bright future for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"PM Imran Khan will not get to form a government now. He will become the Gorbachev [former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev] of Pakistan," Wasan said.

He said that the premier wants to run Sindh the way he runs the country.

Commenting on the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Wasan said that he doesn't see the leader returning before March 2022.

He further stated that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not get the share he got in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first phase of local government elections again.

Speaking about the shortage of fertilisers in the country, Wassan said that the fertiliser manufacturing companies work under the federal government.

"They are increasing the quota by putting pressure on the companies," he said, adding that check posts were set up so that the fertiliser quota of Sindh would not exceed the limit.

He went on to say that the energy minister, Hammad Azhar, granted a smaller share to Sindh in order to keep the lion's share for Punjab.

"The federal government wants injustice by creating a crisis in Sindh," Wassan said.

"Don't know what enmity PM Imran Khan has with Sindh that the province is not being given its share of fertiliser after wheat and sugar shortage."

Causing harm to Sindh is to harm the farmers, he added.