Quetta: Man dies after setting himself ablaze in police cell

Prisoner takes his own life in Quetta Central Jail by setting himself ablaze.

Victim, identified as Zahoor Shah, was arrested for allegedly keeping a gun.

DIG suspends officers present during the incident for "negligence, inattentiveness."

QUETTA: A prisoner took his own life in his cell by setting himself ablaze in Quetta Central Jail, Geo News reported Wednesday.



The victim, identified as Zahoor Shah, was arrested for allegedly keeping a gun. Police said that the incident occurred at nighttime. However, further details like how the prisoner got hold of the materials he used to set himself on fire are still not known.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ajab Khan, Duty Officer Rauf Jabbar, Head Mohrar Mohammad Saqib, and Lock-up Duty Officer Dara khan have been suspended by the deputy inspector general of police (DIG) for being "inattentive and negligent" during duty hours.

The DIG has deployed Superintendent of Police (SP) Zain Asim to inquire about the incident further.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File