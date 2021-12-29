 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Ertugul inspired bride entrance goes viral on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

  • Video of bride making entrance based on Turkish show Ertugul goes viral on social media.
  • Video shows the bride riding a horse while young men welcome her with sword dance.
  • It also shows actress Reema Khan taking selfies with bride. 

A video went viral on social media Wednesday, in which a bride decided to make a dramatic entrance based on the famous Turkish show, Ertugul.

Pakistanis have gone crazy about the show — so much so that they are now reenacting the show at their weddings. 

The video shows the bride riding a horse but this doesn’t just end there. A group of young men welcome the bride with a sword dance, just like the show. 

The video also showed Pakistani actress Reema Khan taking selfies with the bride. 

The video garnered mixed reactions from netizens as soon as it went viral on social media. Some praised the creative idea, however, other users criticised the antic. 

More From Pakistan:

'Don't surrender country's economic sovereignty': Opposition on SBP bill, mini-budget

'Don't surrender country's economic sovereignty': Opposition on SBP bill, mini-budget
Quetta: Man dies after setting himself ablaze in police cell

Quetta: Man dies after setting himself ablaze in police cell
Peshawar mayor ticket case: KP governor serves legal notice to PTI's Arbab Ali

Peshawar mayor ticket case: KP governor serves legal notice to PTI's Arbab Ali
Opposition senators seek details of retired military officers' appointments in NADRA

Opposition senators seek details of retired military officers' appointments in NADRA
When will Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari get married?

When will Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari get married?
No fireworks allowed on New Year's Eve in Punjab: police

No fireworks allowed on New Year's Eve in Punjab: police
COVID-19: Islamabad reports another three cases of Omicron

COVID-19: Islamabad reports another three cases of Omicron
Doesn't matter whether Nawaz Sharif returns or not: Sheikh Rasheed

Doesn't matter whether Nawaz Sharif returns or not: Sheikh Rasheed

Does the government have solutions to its problems?

Does the government have solutions to its problems?
Right man at the top or strong institutions: What does Pakistan need?

Right man at the top or strong institutions: What does Pakistan need?
Bookworms, take note: Karachi is hosting a five-day book fair starting this week

Bookworms, take note: Karachi is hosting a five-day book fair starting this week
Nawaz Sharif won't return, govt will bring him back: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif won't return, govt will bring him back: Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all