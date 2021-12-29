'Nothing concrete' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lucrative Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative multimillion-pound deal with Spotify is up in the air with no real outcome.

While the Duke and Duchess did produce one episode, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the audio streaming giant is "mystified" over the lack of content that is being produced by the pair.

"Apparently Spotify are mystified by the lack of content. I'm not really mystified by it, when you think about it there are two people who have never truly made audio broadcasts before or really had any involvement within the media," he said.

"The former actress, of course, has appeared in a few movies and TV but that's really is their extent of media involvement.

"What's interesting to note is there have been some false stop-starts but it does appear Spotify is saying, 'where is the content?'

"They've only paid a small sizeable fee but they want to see something."

He added: "It appears that Harry and Meghan still have some kind of deal with Spotify but it's not in the original format.

"It appears the plans are now on an ad hoc basis so it makes it more enthralling.

"While there's still a deal, there's nothing concrete about a regular broadcast."