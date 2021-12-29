 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

'Nothing concrete' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lucrative Spotify deal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Nothing concrete in Prince Harry, Meghan Markles lucrative Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative multimillion-pound deal with Spotify is up in the air with no real outcome.

While the Duke and Duchess did produce one episode, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the audio streaming giant is "mystified" over the lack of content that is being produced by the pair.

"Apparently Spotify are mystified by the lack of content. I'm not really mystified by it, when you think about it there are two people who have never truly made audio broadcasts before or really had any involvement within the media," he said. 

"The former actress, of course, has appeared in a few movies and TV but that's really is their extent of media involvement.

"What's interesting to note is there have been some false stop-starts but it does appear Spotify is saying, 'where is the content?'

"They've only paid a small sizeable fee but they want to see something."

He added: "It appears that Harry and Meghan still have some kind of deal with Spotify but it's not in the original format.

"It appears the plans are now on an ad hoc basis so it makes it more enthralling.

"While there's still a deal, there's nothing concrete about a regular broadcast."

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint share how they almost quit Harry Potter

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint share how they almost quit Harry Potter
From Meghan Markle to Alec Baldwin: Biggest celebrity scandals of 2021

From Meghan Markle to Alec Baldwin: Biggest celebrity scandals of 2021
Kylie Jenner's stalker arrested for violating restraining order

Kylie Jenner's stalker arrested for violating restraining order

Harry Potter's Chris Rankin weighs in on JK Rowling’s 'damaging' trans comments

Harry Potter's Chris Rankin weighs in on JK Rowling’s 'damaging' trans comments
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s divorce finalized after 10 years of separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver’s divorce finalized after 10 years of separation
Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how

Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how
Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here
THIS tweet from Prince William proved most popular in 2021

THIS tweet from Prince William proved most popular in 2021
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here
Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'in love like high school sweethearts:' source

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'in love like high school sweethearts:' source

Latest

view all