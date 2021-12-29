Who is the Queen's secret weapon?

The Queen spends most of her private weekends at Windsor Castle, providing plenty of opportunities to her loved ones.



Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who married Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son Edward in 1999, is said to have become the Queen's rock after Prince Philip's death.



The 56-year-old , is considered the Royal Family's Secret Weapon. Some people may not know much about the Queen's daughter-in-law, but with the Sussexes and Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties, she's more important than ever.



Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, 57, live just few miles from the Queens residence at Windsor Castle, making it easy for them to have tea with the monarch 'on a regular basis'.



According to a royal correspondent, the Countess is one of the unsung members of the royal family and in fact she’s been working on quite gritty subject-matters for a lot longer than many people realize.



She has taken up the cause of women’s empowerment as a central part of her royal work. Sophie, who is also favourite to the Queen, was given many big roles in the past.



Sophie and Edward's children are also said to be firm favourites with the Queen. Royal experts and authors have also shared their knowledge about the close bond between the Queen and Sophie.



Lady Louise Alice, who is the elder child of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is also a favourite of the Queen and could have an important role in the Royal Family in the future.