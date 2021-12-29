 
Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's fans are convinced that the star has already given birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

The American TV star's fans think that Kylie's second baby with the rapper may have already arrived. They think there is something she is not telling them.

Kylie and Travis are due to become parents again within the few weeks - but fans suspect the baby may already be here. 

Some fans were already asking questions after eagle-eyed followers watched a clip posted on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram page. But their suspicions went into overdrive after Travis Barker's Instagram post.

The Blink-182 drummer shared the snapshot of the festive TV screen - and a baby bottle.

The drummer fueled theories that the bottle, which fans saw, belonged to his soon-to-be sister-in-law - and he is yet to respond to those questions.

They captioned the post: "So whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight? Guys I don’t think this means anything at all but I already see people coming up with theories. Spotted by @kravis4ever."

It's not the only thing to set tongues wagging - a sweet festive video had fans playing detective. In the clip, Khloe's daughter True, Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago and son Saint and Kylie's daughter Stormi are seen chasing down Father Christmas at a party.

Kylie's daughter Stormi was the only one wearing a mask and some fans have taken to Reddit to speculate over the reason why.

One user predicted: "My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?"

Another person commented: "I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take risks but it could also be that she had the baby. Fair point. When was she due?"

"It’s very possible. A while back somebody did the math and her due date would be Jan. 2 that’s literally next week," Another wrote:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's fans seem to be restless to find out if there's something the couple are not telling them about.

