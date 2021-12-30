Khloé Kardashian ‘thought Christmas would be different’

 
Khloé Kardashian reportedly “thought this Christmas would be different” this time around but the paternity scandal left Holiday plans in the dust.

This report comes shortly after news of the third child’s paternity was plunged into the public domain.

However, Khloe’s intentions for the Holidays did not change despite Tristan’s actions.

According to sources close to InTouch Weekly, "Khloé put on her best poker face to make sure that True had the best Christmas ever."

Even though "She’s only 3, but these are the memory-making years, and Khloé wants her to look back and remember the fun times surrounded by her aunties and opening presents with all of her cousins."

Thus, she worked hard to make it all as memorable as possible. From meetings with Santa to photoshoots and matching silver dresses, "She really thought this Christmas would be different. Tristan promised her that he had changed. They talked about having more kids and growing old together.”

Before concluding the source also went on to say, “They had those conversations. But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her."

